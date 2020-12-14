Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $265.00

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $243.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average of $216.30. NICE has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $255.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

