BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $300.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit