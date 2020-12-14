BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $300.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

