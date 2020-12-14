Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

