Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $77.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. Cantel Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after buying an additional 270,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cantel Medical by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cantel Medical by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

