Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,048 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $41,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 173.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,048 shares of company stock worth $26,767,397 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of COF opened at $92.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

