Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.92.

COF stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,048 shares of company stock valued at $26,767,397. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,215,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,365,000 after buying an additional 127,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

