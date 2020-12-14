Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) & Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) Critical Contrast

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Carnival Co. &’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Carnival Co. & -73.40% -15.57% -7.28%

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival Co. & has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Carnival Co. &, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Carnival Co. & 1 2 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Carnival Co. &’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carnival Co. & $20.83 billion 0.17 $2.99 billion N/A N/A

Carnival Co. & has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. It also provides vacations to various cruise destinations, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. As of January 28, 2020, the company operated 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & Plc was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

