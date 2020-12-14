Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,773.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,728.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,554.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,761.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.