Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 512 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Accenture stock opened at $245.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.44. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $253.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

