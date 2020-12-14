Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $47,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $131.10 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

