Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.82.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $329.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

