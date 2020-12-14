Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.00 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.