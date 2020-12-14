Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.99% of Celyad Oncology worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

