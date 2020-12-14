Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.69.

CDEV stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $514.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Analyst Recommendations for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

