Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $514.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.