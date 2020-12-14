China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) vs. Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Financial Contrast

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Liberal Education and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aspen Group has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.22%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Liberal Education and Aspen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $5.26 million 7.19 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Aspen Group $49.06 million 5.35 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -44.75

China Liberal Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group -8.40% -7.82% -4.60%

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

