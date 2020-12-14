China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Critical Survey

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Metalla Royalty & Streaming -162.80% -9.89% -9.01%

This table compares China Natural Resources and Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $1.86 million 19.55 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million 149.61 -$4.87 million ($0.13) -78.69

China Natural Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Natural Resources and Metalla Royalty & Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.02%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

