Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $30.80 Average PT from Analysts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.