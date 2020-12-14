Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $30.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

KDNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $20.20.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.