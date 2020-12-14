Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $258,417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 610,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $68,446,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.80 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,496 shares of company stock worth $27,785,137 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

