CIBC Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $7.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered Freehold Royalties to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Freehold Royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.68.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

