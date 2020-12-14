Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

CVGI stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $305.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 527,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

