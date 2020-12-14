Comparing Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bally’s and Las Vegas Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 2.57 $55.13 million $1.81 24.41 Las Vegas Sands $13.74 billion 3.16 $2.70 billion $3.26 17.41

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Las Vegas Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bally’s and Las Vegas Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 1 1 0 2.50 Las Vegas Sands 0 7 13 0 2.65

Bally’s currently has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Bally’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Las Vegas Sands -12.67% -12.97% -3.03%

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Bally’s on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

