Comparing Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) & The Bon-Ton Stores (OTCMKTS:BONTQ)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and The Bon-Ton Stores (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

98.0% of Burlington Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Burlington Stores shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of The Bon-Ton Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Burlington Stores and The Bon-Ton Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores -2.92% -33.07% -1.76% The Bon-Ton Stores N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Burlington Stores and The Bon-Ton Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores 0 3 22 0 2.88 The Bon-Ton Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burlington Stores presently has a consensus target price of $238.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than The Bon-Ton Stores.

Risk and Volatility

Burlington Stores has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bon-Ton Stores has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burlington Stores and The Bon-Ton Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores $7.29 billion 2.09 $465.12 million $7.41 30.97 The Bon-Ton Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than The Bon-Ton Stores.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats The Bon-Ton Stores on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. The company operates 736 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico primarily under the name Burlington Stores. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.