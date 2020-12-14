Comparing Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR)

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and PC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -237.59% -137.85% -99.64% PC Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Myomo and PC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 0 1 0 3.00 PC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myomo currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Myomo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than PC Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of PC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Myomo has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, PC Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myomo and PC Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million 7.77 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.34 PC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myomo.

Summary

PC Group beats Myomo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PC Group Company Profile

PC Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers personal care products for the private label retail, medical, and therapeutic markets primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its personal care products include soaps, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, exfoliants, and facial masks, as well as over-the-counter drug products, such as acne soaps; and gel-based products, including gloves and sock products that are used for cosmetic and scar management purposes. The company's gel-based orthopedic products include digitcare products, diabetes management products, products that protect the hands and wrists, gel sheeting products for various applications, and pressure, friction, and shear force absorption products, as well as products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions; and gel-based prosthetic products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions. PC Group sells its personal care products through account representatives to health and beauty companies, specialty retailers, cosmetics companies, direct marketing companies, amenities companies, health clubs and spas, and catalog companies; and medical products through national and regional account managers, field sales representatives, and inside sales representatives, as well as through medical distributors. The company was formerly known as Langer, Inc. and changed its name to PC Group, Inc. in July 2009 as a result of business focus shift to personal care products business. PC Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

