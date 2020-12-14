Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$4.75 by Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$4.75 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTS. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$3.85 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.2778182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

