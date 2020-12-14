Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

CPRT stock opened at $116.98 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

