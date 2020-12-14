Cortex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.51 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $20.44 million and $3.51 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00418585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.02786908 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

