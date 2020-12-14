Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBRL. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

