Credits 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83,808.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $83,808.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

