Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.
