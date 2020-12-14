Critical Comparison: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) vs. Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accenture and Kuboo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $44.33 billion 3.65 $5.11 billion $7.46 32.95 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accenture and Kuboo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 1 8 17 0 2.62 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $236.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than Kuboo.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.52% 30.17% 14.24% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 294% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accenture beats Kuboo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

