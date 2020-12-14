Critical Survey: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) & Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Drilling has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Drilling and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 2 6 6 0 2.29 Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Precision Drilling currently has a consensus price target of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Valaris has a consensus price target of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 8.40%. Given Precision Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Valaris.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling -4.33% -2.26% -1.04% Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Drilling and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.05 billion 0.28 $4.99 million N/A N/A Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Precision Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Valaris on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment provides land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling services; and procures and distributes oilfield supplies, as well as manufactures and refurbishes drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 226 land drilling rigs, including 109 in Canada; 104 in the United States; 6 in Kuwai; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; wellsite accommodations; and oilfield surface equipment rentals, as well as pressure control services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 123 well completion and workover service rigs, including 114 in Canada; 9 in the United States; approximately 1,700 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 42 drilling camps in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

