CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded CSX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.16.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.