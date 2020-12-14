Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.