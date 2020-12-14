Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

