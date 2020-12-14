Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,648 shares of company stock worth $15,216,249 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

