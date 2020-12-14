Davis R M Inc. Has $772,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.82.

NYSE MA opened at $327.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.