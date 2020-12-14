Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,986,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $190.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $192.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

