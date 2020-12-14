Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

DB opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

