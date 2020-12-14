Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

NYSE EMR opened at $82.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

