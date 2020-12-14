Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.06.

ENPH opened at $139.91 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,971 shares of company stock worth $22,912,454 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

