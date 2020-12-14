Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $86.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.25.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $644,095 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Entegris by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Entegris by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 231,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

