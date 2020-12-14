Espers (ESP) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Espers has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Espers has a total market cap of $396,858.50 and $1,793.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,093.13 or 1.00081195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026512 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2,544.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00495642 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.28 or 0.00792966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00138499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

