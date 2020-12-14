Ethos Hits Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Ethos token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00418585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.02786908 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

