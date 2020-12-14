Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 3,180 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $2,492,565. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.