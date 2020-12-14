Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

