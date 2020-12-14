Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2,249.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after acquiring an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $300.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $303.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

