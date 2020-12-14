Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $152.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $402.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

