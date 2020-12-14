Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 126.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 11.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $171.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $181.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average of $143.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

