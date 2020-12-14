Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

